Sunday's game features the New York Yankees (60-63) and the Boston Red Sox (65-58) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the Yankees and Josh Winckowski (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 40 (56.3%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 37-27, a 57.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 518 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule