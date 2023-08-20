Josh Winckowski will look to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they square off against his Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have compiled a 40-31 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.3% of those games).

New York has gone 37-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.8% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 54.5% chance to win.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-61-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 25-33 27-17 33-46 47-54 13-9

