Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Josh Winckowski on the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs.

New York is 22nd in MLB, slugging .398.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 518 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York's 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Schmidt has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt enters this matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.