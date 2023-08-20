How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Josh Winckowski on the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs.
- New York is 22nd in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 518 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York's 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.254).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Schmidt has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Schmidt enters this matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
