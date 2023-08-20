Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (65-58), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-63) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 20. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under is set for this game.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Josh Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 40 (56.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a 37-27 record (winning 57.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have won in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 24 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

