Luis Urias rides a two-game homer streak into the Boston Red Sox's (65-58) game versus the New York Yankees (60-63) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Yankee Stadium.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the Yankees and Josh Winckowski (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (8-7) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up eight earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Schmidt has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .262 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .433 (sixth in the league) with 141 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in 10 innings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Winckowski

Winckowski will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 44 appearances so far.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.

Josh Winckowski vs. Yankees

The Yankees have put up 518 runs this season (23rd in MLB) and are batting .230 collectively with 165 home runs (eighth in the league).

