DJ LeMahieu vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .240 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this season (69 of 102), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 102), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.9%).
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.253
|AVG
|.225
|.335
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|52/21
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.96), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
