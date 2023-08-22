The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .232 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this year (49.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (13.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 25 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 17 of 67 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .222 AVG .241 .273 OBP .272 .478 SLG .324 11 XBH 5 6 HR 2 15 RBI 16 29/7 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings