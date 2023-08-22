Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (60-64) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (57-68) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 7.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.96 ERA).

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 72 times and won 40, or 55.6%, of those games.

New York has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

