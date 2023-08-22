The Washington Nationals will look to Keibert Ruiz for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Nationals are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-190). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in New York's past three contests has been 8.7, a streak during which the Yankees and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 72 total times this season. They've finished 40-32 in those games.

New York has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-61-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 25-33 27-18 33-46 47-55 13-9

