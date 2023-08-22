Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starter Carlos Rodon on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 168 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .399.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (523 total).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

New York's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodon (1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, Aug. 6, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Rodon is yet to notch a quality start this season.

Rodon is trying to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.