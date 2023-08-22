Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (60-64) on Tuesday, August 22, when they square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (57-68) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 40, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Yankees did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Nationals have won in 48, or 43.6%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 21 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+130) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

