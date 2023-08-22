Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Nationals on August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others are available in the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 48 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.335/.440 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .276/.407/.617 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.
- He has a .289/.335/.480 slash line so far this season.
- Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has put up 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.
- He's slashed .285/.331/.421 on the season.
- Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles and six RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.