The New York Yankees (60-64) and Washington Nationals (57-68) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Nationals a series win over the Phillies.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-4) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-10).

Yankees vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees' Rodon (1-4) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.33 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in six games this season.

Rodon has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Rodon has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals are sending Gray (7-10) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.

Gray enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year entering this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 35th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

