Giancarlo Stanton vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .196 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 40 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (22.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season (28 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.190
|AVG
|.203
|.268
|OBP
|.293
|.409
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|38/14
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (6-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.38 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
