On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .196 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 40 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (22.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season (28 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .190 AVG .203 .268 OBP .293 .409 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 38/14 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings