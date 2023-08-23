The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .249.

Bader has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.7%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has had an RBI in 22 games this year (29.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 33 .241 AVG .258 .284 OBP .287 .393 SLG .367 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 22/5 7 SB 7

