The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .143 with a double and eight walks.

In eight of 19 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Peraza has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .125 AVG .167 .243 OBP .355 .125 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

