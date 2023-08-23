Wednesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (60-65) against the Washington Nationals (58-68) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 23.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA).

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 73 times and won 40, or 54.8%, of those games.

New York has entered 42 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 28-14 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 524 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule