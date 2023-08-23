MacKenzie Gore gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals looking to slow down Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are seventh in MLB play with 169 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .398.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (524 total).

The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.254).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.

His last appearance was on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Severino has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson

