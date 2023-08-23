Gleyber Torres and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals square off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (2-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Aug. 15 4.0 5 5 3 5 2 at White Sox Aug. 9 2.0 5 4 4 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 4 4.0 5 5 5 4 3 at Orioles Jul. 30 3.1 10 9 9 5 2 vs. Royals Jul. 23 5.2 8 3 3 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.332/.436 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.402/.607 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .288/.335/.480 slash line so far this season.

Thomas has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI.

He's slashed .284/.332/.419 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4

