Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Nationals on August 23, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals square off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Severino Stats
- Luis Severino (2-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|4.0
|5
|5
|3
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 4
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|3.1
|10
|9
|9
|5
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Severino's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has recorded 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.332/.436 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.402/.607 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .288/.335/.480 slash line so far this season.
- Thomas has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI.
- He's slashed .284/.332/.419 so far this year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.