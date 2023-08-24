Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .193.
  • Stanton has gotten a hit in 40 of 76 games this year (52.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (17.1%).
  • Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (22.4%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 35
.184 AVG .203
.261 OBP .293
.397 SLG .451
12 XBH 15
9 HR 9
23 RBI 22
40/14 K/BB 41/16
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
