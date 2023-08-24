Giancarlo Stanton vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Nationals Player Props
|Yankees vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Nationals
|Yankees vs Nationals Odds
|Yankees vs Nationals Prediction
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .193.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 40 of 76 games this year (52.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (17.1%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (22.4%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.184
|AVG
|.203
|.261
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|40/14
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.