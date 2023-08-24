Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .193.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 40 of 76 games this year (52.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (17.1%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (22.4%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .184 AVG .203 .261 OBP .293 .397 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 40/14 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

