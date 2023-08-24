The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 125 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .434. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this year (89 of 124), with multiple hits 32 times (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year (51 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 55 .270 AVG .259 .348 OBP .313 .480 SLG .384 24 XBH 16 14 HR 5 31 RBI 19 41/30 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings