Gleyber Torres vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 125 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .434. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this year (89 of 124), with multiple hits 32 times (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year (51 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|55
|.270
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.313
|.480
|SLG
|.384
|24
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|41/30
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.92 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 50th, 1.465 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
