On Thursday, Harrison Bader (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .254.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (47 of 76), with more than one hit 15 times (19.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (28.9%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.1% of his games this year (32 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 33 .250 AVG .258 .296 OBP .287 .405 SLG .367 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 27/8 K/BB 22/5 9 SB 7

