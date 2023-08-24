Harrison Bader vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Harrison Bader (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .254.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (47 of 76), with more than one hit 15 times (19.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (28.9%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this year (32 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.258
|.296
|OBP
|.287
|.405
|SLG
|.367
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|27/8
|K/BB
|22/5
|9
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Corbin (8-11) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
