Heading into a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (23-10), the New York Liberty (25-7) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last game on Friday, the Liberty earned an 85-63 victory against the Mercury.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.9 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3 1 0

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is averaging team highs in points (22.6 per game) and rebounds (9.1). And she is delivering 3.7 assists, making 45.7% of her shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game (10th in league).

The Liberty receive 17 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Sabrina Ionescu.

Courtney Vandersloot is posting a team-leading 8 assists per game. And she is producing 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 42.3% of her shots from the floor.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 54.5% of her shots from the floor (third in league).

Betnijah Laney is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 49.8% of her shots from the floor (10th in WNBA) and 39.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 1.5 triples per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.