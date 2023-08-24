The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .136 with a double and nine walks.
  • In eight of 20 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.114 AVG .167
.244 OBP .355
.114 SLG .208
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
8/4 K/BB 10/5
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (194 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
