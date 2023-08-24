Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (61-65) and Washington Nationals (58-69) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on August 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 41, or 55.4%, of those games.

New York has a record of 21-8, a 72.4% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 533 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule