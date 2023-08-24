Yankees vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (61-65) and Washington Nationals (58-69) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on August 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 41, or 55.4%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 21-8, a 72.4% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 24th in the majors with 533 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Jhony Brito vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Josh Winckowski
|August 22
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Josiah Gray
|August 23
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Luis Severino vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 24
|Nationals
|-
|Michael King vs Patrick Corbin
|August 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin
|August 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 27
|@ Rays
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zack Littell
|August 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Reese Olson
|August 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
