How to Watch the Yankees vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Michael King, who is expected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are seventh in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (533 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York's 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.248).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- King (3-5) starts for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
