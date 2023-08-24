Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Michael King, who is expected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are seventh in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (533 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York's 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.248).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

King (3-5) starts for the Yankees, his second of the season.

His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal

