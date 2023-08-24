Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (61-65) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (58-69) will clash in the series rubber match on Thursday, August 24 at Yankee Stadium. The matchup will start at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (8-11, 4.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 74 times and won 41, or 55.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 21-8 (winning 72.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 32 times in 70 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+105) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.