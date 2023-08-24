Lane Thomas and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 125 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .265/.331/.434 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 70 hits with 11 doubles, 27 home runs, 56 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .279/.406/.645 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .286/.332/.476 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has recorded 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.

He's slashed .282/.329/.415 so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.