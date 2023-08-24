Yankees vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 24
The New York Yankees (61-65) host the Washington Nationals (58-69) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Yankees vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (8-11, 4.77 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King
- King will take to the mound for the Yankees, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits to the Boston Red Sox.
- He has an ERA of 3.26, a 3.43 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.176 in 41 games this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals will send Corbin (8-11) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-11 with a 4.77 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 4.77 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
- Corbin is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year in this game.
- Corbin will aim to last five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.77), 55th in WHIP (1.465), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
