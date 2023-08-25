Giancarlo Stanton vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .204 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 41 of 77 games this season (53.2%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- In 23.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 27 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.205
|AVG
|.203
|.278
|OBP
|.293
|.438
|SLG
|.451
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|22
|40/14
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.