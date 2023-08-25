The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .204 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

In 41 of 77 games this season (53.2%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

In 23.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven home a run in 27 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .205 AVG .203 .278 OBP .293 .438 SLG .451 14 XBH 15 10 HR 9 25 RBI 22 40/14 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

