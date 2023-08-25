Gleyber Torres vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 128 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (12.8%).
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|55
|.277
|AVG
|.259
|.352
|OBP
|.313
|.494
|SLG
|.384
|25
|XBH
|16
|15
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|19
|42/30
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (13-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
