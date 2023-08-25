The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.

Bader has recorded a hit in 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 77 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 33 .242 AVG .258 .287 OBP .287 .392 SLG .367 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 22/5 9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings