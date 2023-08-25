Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 57.6% of his games this year (53 of 92), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.9% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 44
.237 AVG .267
.292 OBP .341
.359 SLG .363
9 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
19/9 K/BB 36/17
5 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
