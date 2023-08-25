After batting .097 with six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .143.

Peraza has a hit in nine of 21 games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 21 games this year.

In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .128 AVG .167 .244 OBP .355 .128 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 10/5 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings