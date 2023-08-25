Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 176 home runs.

Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 538 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .305 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (10-4) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Cole has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning

