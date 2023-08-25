The Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) and the New York Yankees (61-66) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 25 at Tropicana Field, with Zach Eflin starting for the Rays and Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 68, or 66%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 60-23 (winning 72.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (35.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

