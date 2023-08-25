The New York Yankees (61-66) will look to Aaron Judge, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Tropicana Field.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (13-7) for the Rays and Gerrit Cole (10-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.

Cole is looking to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this year heading into this matchup.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

He will take the hill against a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1140 total hits (on a .261 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .450 (fourth in the league) with 189 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Cole has thrown 17 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 17 hits while striking out 18 against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (13-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.58 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 24 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Eflin has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .229 for the campaign with 176 home runs, seventh in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees two times this season, allowing them to go 10-for-43 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in 12 innings.

