The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) and the Fordham Rams (0-0) square off at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Albany (NY) put up 29.6 points per game on offense last season (46th in the FCS), and it ranked 102nd on the other side of the ball with 34.1 points allowed per game. Fordham struggled on defense, ranking ninth-worst in the FCS (459.6 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked best on the other side of the ball, putting up 608.9 yards per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Albany (NY) vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. Fordham Key Statistics (2022)

Albany (NY) Fordham 403.0 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 608.9 (2nd) 387.5 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.6 (128th) 127.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (26th) 275.2 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.8 (1st) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders (2022)

Reese Poffenbarger put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,999 yards (272.6 yards per game), going 227-for-369 (61.5% completion percentage), 24 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 127 rushing yards on 104 carries, two rushing TDs, and averaging 11.5 yards per game.

Todd Sibley Jr. churned out 990 rushing yards (90.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Thomas Greaney grabbed 50 passes (on 61 targets) for 693 yards (63.0 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Roy Alexander produced last season, catching 36 passes for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 47.3 receiving yards per game.

Brevin Easton reeled in 28 passes on 34 targets for 423 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 38.5 receiving yards per game.

Fordham Stats Leaders (2022)

Tim Demorat completed 65.3% of his passes to throw for 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns last season.

Trey Sneed averaged 95.1 rushing yards per game and collected five rushing touchdowns. Sneed added 2.8 receptions per game to average 18.9 receiving yards.

Last season Julius Loughride rushed for 929 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Fotis Kokosioulis was targeted 8.5 times per game and collected 1,354 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

DeQuece Carter averaged 103.8 receiving yards on 3.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring 14 touchdowns.

M.J. Wright played his way to 10 receiving touchdowns and 1,072 receiving yards (89.3 ypg) last season.

