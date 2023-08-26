The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.

In 72 of 106 games this season (67.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 106), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 26 games this year (24.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.6%).

He has scored in 35 of 106 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .251 AVG .237 .342 OBP .305 .419 SLG .356 19 XBH 12 7 HR 4 22 RBI 11 55/25 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 0

