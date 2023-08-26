On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (130) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (91 of 126), with at least two hits 34 times (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 56 .277 AVG .262 .352 OBP .315 .494 SLG .389 25 XBH 17 15 HR 5 33 RBI 20 42/30 K/BB 35/18 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings