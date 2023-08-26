Gleyber Torres vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (130) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (91 of 126), with at least two hits 34 times (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|56
|.277
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.315
|.494
|SLG
|.389
|25
|XBH
|17
|15
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|20
|42/30
|K/BB
|35/18
|7
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
