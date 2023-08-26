The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Nationals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 33 .242 AVG .258 .287 OBP .287 .392 SLG .367 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 22/5 9 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings