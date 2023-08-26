The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 93), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (22 of 93), with more than one RBI nine times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 93 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .237 AVG .265 .292 OBP .337 .359 SLG .364 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 37/17 5 SB 5

