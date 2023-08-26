The Minnesota Lynx (17-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.6) and the New York Liberty (26-7) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Liberty are 14-18-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx are 18-15-0 ATS this season.

New York has been favored by 9.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Minnesota has covered the spread three times this year (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

A total of 17 out of the Liberty's 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Lynx's 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.