A pair of the league's best scorers face off -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.6) -- when the New York Liberty (26-7) visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Lynx

The 88.2 points per game New York scores are just 3.8 more points than Minnesota gives up (84.4).

New York makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Liberty have a 19-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.6% from the field.

New York is hitting 37.5% of its three-point shots this season, 2.9% higher than the 34.6% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 16-3 when they shoot better than 34.6% from distance.

New York and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been scoring 86.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 88.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

New York has been more stingy on defense as of late, allowing 76.6 points per game over its past 10 outings compared to the 80.7 points per game its opponents are averaging in the 2023 season.

The Liberty's 11.7 made three-pointers per-game average during their last 10 games are more than the 11.1 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of made shots, 36.2% compared to their season-long percentage of 37.5% from deep.

Liberty Injuries