The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will have Nelly Korda in the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Korda at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to pick up the win this week.

Nelly Korda Insights

Korda has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Korda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Korda has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Korda has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Korda has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 15 -9 273 1 14 6 10 $1.7M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Korda last competed at this event in 2022 and finished second.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The average course Korda has played in the past year has been 126 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was strong enough to land her in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Korda shot better than 96% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Korda did not have a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Korda had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Korda recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Korda had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Korda ended the AIG Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Korda finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

