Sabrina Ionescu and the Minnesota Lynx will duke it out when the New York Liberty (26-7) meet the Lynx (17-17) at Target Center on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

New York enters this game following a 95-90 victory against Connecticut. The Liberty's leading scorer was Breanna Stewart, who wound up with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. With Napheesa Collier leading the team with 25 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Minnesota ended up winning against Dallas 90-81 in their last game.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Liberty (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+340 to win)

Lynx (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: YES and BSN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 88.2 points per game. On defense, they rank fourth with 80.7 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is grabbing 38.1 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.2 assists per game.

New York ranks eighth in the WNBA at 13.7 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 11.1 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.5% from three-point land (second-best).

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, New York is fifth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fifth in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Liberty's offense has been better at home, where they score 89.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 87 per game. On defense, they have been slightly worse when playing at home, where they allow 81.4 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 80 per game.

In home games, New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 33.7, while on the road it averages 38.3 per game and allows 33.4.

On average, the Liberty collect more assists at home than on the road (24.8 at home, 23.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.6). It's also forced more turnovers at home (12.1 per game) than on the road (11.6).

This year, the Liberty average 11.6 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.6 on the road (while shooting 39.2% from deep in home games compared to 36% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.2 on the road (while conceding 33.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 82.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-5).

The Liberty have a 15-3 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

New York's record against the spread is 14-18-0.

New York is 7-10 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 81.8%.

