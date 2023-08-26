Oswald Peraza vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .149 with a double and nine walks.
- Peraza has a base hit in 10 of 22 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.128
|AVG
|.179
|.244
|OBP
|.343
|.128
|SLG
|.214
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
