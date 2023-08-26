Ruoning Yin will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Yin at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to pick up the win this week.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Yin has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Yin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 21 -5 272 2 16 5 5 $2.4M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Yin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,534 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Yin was better than 68% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Yin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Yin had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Yin recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that last competition, Yin's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Yin ended the AIG Women’s Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Yin Odds to Win: +3500

