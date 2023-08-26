At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Si Woo Kim is currently 22nd with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Si Woo Kim at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par 10 times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Kim hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 27 -5 268 1 21 3 4 $4.9M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kim finished 22nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

East Lake Golf Club measures 7,346 yards for this tournament, 341 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

Kim will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,332 yards in the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Kim shot better than 49% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Kim carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Kim had fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Kim had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Kim finished the BMW Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Kim Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.