Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and the New York Yankees (62-66) clashing at Tropicana Field (on August 26) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (6-4) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer four times, losing every contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (544 total), New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule